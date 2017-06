Developer Preview

Business Chat

Business Chat is a powerful new way for businesses to connect with customers directly from within Messages. Using Business Chat, your customers can get answers to questions, resolve issues and complete transactions on their iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Customers can find your business and start conversations from Safari, Maps, Spotlight, and Siri.

Watch "Introducing Business Chat"

Streaming live from WWDC on June 9 at 10 a.m. PDT