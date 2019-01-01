macOS 10.15 Beta Release Notes

Currently, you’re unable to import AppKit and UIKit modules in the same compilation unit. If you want to import AppKit headers into an iPad App on Mac, you can import the individual AppKit header in Objective-C, or you can create a bridging header to import the individual AppKit header for Swift. (48094910)

The UIScreen class’s is Captured API isn’t currently supported. (48360589)

When donating interactions using the INInteraction class on macOS, the completion handler is invoked with an error which can be safely ignored. (48371526)

You can’t open the Services Preferences pane from the Services > Services Preferences menu item in the app menu. (49780697) Workaround: Use System Preferences to navigate directly to the Services Preferences pane.

The current property on UIDevice and the OS Product Name is currently returned as iOS rather than macOS, which can affect diagnostic logs generated by your system. (49792004, 51304085)

UILabel , UIText Field , and UIText View instances with alignment set to center or right in Interface Builder have the wrong alignment when designing for or running iPad Apps on Mac. (50062524) Workaround: Reapply the desired alignment in awake From Nib() .

Event handling in extension contexts may produce unexpected results, including failure to deliver trackpad pinch and zoom gestures. (50145462)

When sending Mail attachments via MessageUI, each attachment might appear as two icons when viewed by the recipient. (50369995)

If you use UIDocument Browser View Controller to create a new document, then cancel, the helper process presenting the document browser might quit unexpectedly. (50558637)

Controls drawn with accent color incorrectly maintain their active color when the window is inactive. There is no need to work around this in your app. (50563638)

The UIKit module currently doesn’t import the newly added NSToolbar and NSTouch Bar headers, NSToolbar+UIKit Additions .h and NSTouch Bar+UIKit Additions .h . You can import these headers directly in Objective-C, or you can create a bridging header to import them for Swift. Be sure to import Foundation before importing these headers. (50704322)

When your iPad App on Mac is launched directly into the background, it experiences all the state transitions of a regular app launch — such as application(_: did Finish Launching With Options:) and application Did Become Active(_:) — followed by state transitions to return to background state from there — application Will Resign Active(_:) and application Did Enter Background(_:) . This will soon be updated to match iOS, where your app will receive only application Did Finish Launching(_:) , and only if it wasn’t already running. (50742219)

iPad Apps on Mac don’t currently use the same default keychain access group as iPad apps. (50779224)

For iPad Apps on Mac to save to Photos Library, explicitly linking the Photos framework is required. (50781430)

It isn’t currently possible to pass shared items from a Sharing extension back to the host through its completion handler. (50835062)

Opening a CloudKit share URL might not launch an iPad App on Mac that’s present on the system. Additionally, the system might not take the user to the appropriate App Store page to download an app which isn’t present on the system. (50877241)

Ad-hoc app signing doesn’t allow access to the Keychain. Adding Keychain Sharing should trigger mandatory signing using a profile, in turn allowing access to the Keychain. (50898387)

A tooltip added to an NSToolbar Item will be presented as a blank window. (50957416)

Password AutoFill might not appear in iPad Apps on Mac. (50992371) Workaround: Toggle the following setting off and on in Safari Preferences > AutoFill > User names and passwords

Action and share extensions might exhibit visual anomalies. (51005363)

The products Request(_: did Receive:) method from StoreKit currently returns with did Fail With Error and products aren’t loaded. (51028870)

Localization for ASAuthorizationAppleIDButton isn’t currently available. (51032803)

All assets at 3x scale factor are currently ignored when compiling the asset catalog for iPad Apps on Mac. Because the search begins with the universal asset, assets for a specific memory or graphics class won’t be found. For example, if you provide an image and only give a 6GB and Metal 5v1 asset, it won’t be found at runtime. It’s recommended that you provide all images as vectors to allow generation of the correct scale factors, or at minimum provide 2x versions of the assets. If you’re classifying resources based on memory and graphics families then you should provide "Any Memory" and "Any Graphics”. (51033745)

When the user quits an iPad App on Mac, the app transitions to UIKit background state and the app's audio will be stopped; however, no AVAudio Session interruption notification will be posted. In an upcoming beta, AVAudio Session will issue a begin interruption notification in response to the app transitioning to UIKit background state. Additionally, if an iPad App on Mac attempts to activate an AVAudio Session , start an Audio Queue , AURemote IO , or other high-level player object while in UIKIt background state, it might succeed. In an upcoming beta, audio input and output won’t be allowed to start and AVAudioSession won’t be allowed to activate while the app is in UIKIt background state. (51050672)

CallKit CXAction instances might return an error. (51074735)

MTKView objects might render incorrectly. This will be resolved in an upcoming beta. (51084042)

Color asset variant isn’t passed during runtime, so these colors won’t appear in your iPad App on Mac. (51113192)

If you create an NSToolbar Item with a UIBar Button Item .System Item of type compose , reply , search , or camera , your app might behave unexpectedly. (51253315)

SFSafari View Controller doesn’t open the URL from initialization time when presented; SFSafariViewController’s intended design on macOS is to open the URL from initialization when presented, then dismiss itself. (51267323)

If your iPad App on Mac is launched directly into the background, a second background launch request launches the app into the foreground, making it visible to the user. If your app uses any of the supported APIs which might result in a background launch, this might cause your app to launch in the foreground without user input. (51287556)

In macOS 10.15 beta, the UIGraphics Renderer class’s default() function returns the nonextended color range renderer format by default. To use-extended color range format for rendering, create an instance using preferred() and pass it to init(bounds: format:) . (51303954)