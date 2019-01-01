macOS 10.15 Beta Release Notes

Update your apps to use new features, and test your apps against API changes.
Overview
The macOS 10.15 SDK provides support for developing apps for Macs running macOS 10.15. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 11 beta available from Beta Software Downloads. For information on the compatibility requirements for Xcode 11, see Xcode 11 Beta Release Notes.
General
New Features
Installing third party kernel extensions now requires that you restart your Mac before they’re permitted to load. (50340461)
Known Issues
Migration Assistant is currently unable to correctly migrate data from a Mac running macOS 10.15 to another Mac running macOS 10.15. (50894629)
During installation of macOS 10.15 you might be prompted to enter your administrator password multiple times to allow installation to proceed. (51206649)
macOS 10.15 cannot be installed onto an encrypted volume unless it is already in the APFS format. (51127640)
During upgrades to macOS 10.15, files and folders stored at the root-level of a volume are moved aside to
/Library/SystemUUID
Migration/History/Migration-
/Quarantine. (45378791)
Root/
If your Mac currently has macOS 10.10 or earlier installed, you must first upgrade to macOS Mojave 10.14 before upgrading to macOS 10.15. (50181382)
The Install macOS 10.15 app might quit unexpectedly when run on macOS 10.9. (50868081)
On Macs with the Apple T2 Security Chip, if you’ve used Startup Security Utility to lower Secure Boot to Medium Security or No Security, you’re currently unable to modify Secure Boot settings after upgrading to macOS 10.15. (51043128)
Workaround: Set Secure Boot to Full Security before upgrading to macOS 10.15. Alternatively, disabling and reenabling FileVault might resolve the issue.
Some apps might not automatically relaunch after installation or updating and must be manually relaunched. (51228752)
Deprecations
macOS frameworks are now thinned for the x86-64 architecture. Apps that execute i386 code now fail with the
EBADARCHerror code. The remaining stub frameworks are nonfunctional and exist only for compatibility purposes. (51236070)
Accessibility
Known Issues
On Macs with the Apple T2 Security Chip, VoiceOver is currently unavailable while in macOS Recovery. (49870874)
Apple CryptoKit
Known Issues
When using the
SecureAPI with access control set on keys, users might not be prompted to authenticate. This might cause subsequent operations requiring authentication to fail. (51279188)
Enclave
Apple File System (APFS)
Known Issues
Apple TV
Known Issues
Support for signing in with an account from a different country is currently unavailable. (51240948)
Navigating using the back button might produce unexpected results. (51207403)
Support for Dolby Atmos content and downloads is currently unavailable. (51050344)
The option to show only offline downloads is currently unavailable. (50997542)
Apple TV might not remember the previously selected tab when it’s relaunched. (50922604)
Audio
New Features
You can now enable voice processing mode on
AVAudio. (50906329)
Engine
You can use new
AVAudiotypes to wrap a user-defined block for sending or receiving data in real-time.
Node
A new method is available for an
AVAudiobased app to retrieve a list of all nodes attached to an
Engine
AVAudioinstance.
Engine
A new rendering mode in
AVAudioselects the best spatial audio rendering algorithm automatically based on the output device.
Environment Node
A new
AVAudioproperty allows system sounds and haptics to play while the session is actively using audio input.
Session
A new property,
AVAudioinforms apps which style of voice prompt they should play based on other audio activity in the system.
Session .Prompt Style
The
AVAudioenumeration is extended to allow apps to specify route sharing policies so their audio and video is routed to the same location as AirPlay.
Session .Route Sharing Policy
Audio Unit Extensions now support user presets that are available across all host apps.
Deprecations
The OpenAL framework is deprecated and remains present for compatibility purposes. Transition to
AVAudiofor spatial audio functionality.
Engine
AUGraphis deprecated in favor of
AVAudio.
Engine
Inter-App audio is deprecated. Use Audio Units for this functionality.
Carbon component-based Audio Units are deprecated and support will be removed in a future release.
Legacy Core Audio HAL audio hardware plug-ins are no longer supported. Use Audio Server plug-ins for audio drivers.
AVFoundation
New Features
AVFoundation now supports encoding video with alpha channels using HEVC. Videos encoded in this manner are broadly supported in AVFoundation APIs and by Safari within web pages. Technical details of the format can be found in the Interoperability Profile specification. (8045917)
Deprecations
The previously deprecated 32-bit QuickTime framework is no longer available in macOS 10.15.
The symbols for QTKit, which relied on the QuickTime framework, are still present but the classes are non-functional.
Books
Known Issues
Books and PDFs imported into the Books app might not upload to iCloud Drive. (47124224)
Camera
Known Issues
Apps using Picture Taker must specify the
NSCamerakey to access the FaceTime camera. (47916725)
Usage Description
Core Image
New Features
The
init(imageand
URL: options:)
init(imageinitializers no longer support RAW decoder versions earlier than 6. Version 6 and later remain supported. (50911303)
Data: options:)
Added new APIs for instantiating and modifying the built-in Core Image filters.
The
CICorefilter is enhanced to support models with an input or output of type
MLModel
MLFeature.
Type .multi Array
Metal
CIKernelinstances now support arguments with arbitrarily structured data.
Metal
CIKernelinstances now support returning a group of two by two pixels.
The integer values of
CIFormatsymbols, such as
ARGB8, have changed to a new set of values which are consistent across platforms. The former values remain supported for backward compatibility; however, you should avoid dependancies on specific numerical values.
Device Management
Known Issues
Sending a Volume Purchase Program download request to a client from a Mobile Device Management server might cause an authorization dialog to appear on the client. (49376544)
You might be unable to log in while creating a mobile account on a server with Mobile Device Management Bootstrap Token support. (50912641)
After installing a Device Profile with
MACAddress=true
DriverKit
Known Issues
The Filter Packet network extension type and
NWEthernetAPI don’t currently work with network interface drivers implemented using DriverKit. (48709552)
Channel
If a user space driver quits unexpectedly or you restart your Mac, you might need to unplug and reattach the accessory cable to enumerate the driver. (50042397)
EndpointSecurity
Known Issues
The
execand
openevents are cached, however the cache entries aren’t invalidated when the file is manipulated.
execevents are cached based on the executable and
openevents are cached as a product of the executable and the target file being opened. (45497117)
The
cacheflag for
esand
_respond _auth _result(_: _: _: _:)
esis ignored. (49071387)
_respond _flags _result(_: _: _: _:)
EndpointSecurity system extensions don’t have access to early boot events. (49487645)
The
originalfield of
_ppid
esisn’t currently set and always returns
_process _t
-1. (50746916)
Deprecations
The
kauthAPI will be removed in a future release. (50419013)
FileVault
Known Issues
Password reset for FileVault volumes from macOS Recovery doesn’t function as expected. (50455695)
Workaround: While in macOS Recovery, launch Terminal from the Utilities menu, then type
resetpasswordand press return. In the window which appears, select ‘My keyboard isn’t working when typing my password to log in’.
Finder
Known Issues
Files can’t be copied from or deleted on an iOS device via the Files tab in Finder. (48649759)
Finder might quit unexpectedly when trying to restore using the Time Machine interface. Instead, control-click the item and choose Restore. (49398715)
You might be unable to download folders from iCloud. (50855741)
Workaround: Download files within the folder individually.
When iCloud Desktop is enabled, attempting to drag a volume mounted on the desktop might unexpectedly result in the volume being copied to the Desktop. (51187890)
iCloud
Known Issues
Turning off the Siri switch in iCloud settings doesn’t stop Significant Locations from syncing. To stop syncing, turn off the Significant Locations switch. (50908297)
If you’re using iCloud Drive to sync Desktop & Documents Folders, your Desktop might be empty after upgrading to macOS 10.15. (50789836)
Workaround: Enable Desktop and Documents in System Preferences under iCloud > iCloud Drive > Options, then restart your Mac.
The Cloud Files section in About This Mac > Storage > Manage might inaccurately represent the current state of files on your Mac. (50362095)
Even when Optimize Storage is switched off, iCloud Drive might fail to automatically download all files. (50667204)
Workaround: Download files individually.
Pages, Numbers, and Keynote documents in shared folders can only be opened on macOS and iOS. iWork documents in shared folders are currently inaccessible from iCloud.com. (50738067)
When creating a new Pages, Numbers, or Keynote document in a shared folder, you might see the message “Couldn’t connect to iCloud”. (50827963)
Workaround: Close and reopen the document.
iPad Apps on Mac
Known Issues
In order to show a share sheet from a toolbar item using the
UIActivity, create the
View Controller
NSToolbarusing the
Item
init(iteminitializer and pass it a
Identifier:)
UIBarconfigured as a
Button Item
UIBar. There is no need to set the
Button Item .System Item .action
barproperty. (47292316)
Button Item
Currently, you’re unable to import AppKit and UIKit modules in the same compilation unit. If you want to import AppKit headers into an iPad App on Mac, you can import the individual AppKit header in Objective-C, or you can create a bridging header to import the individual AppKit header for Swift. (48094910)
The
UIScreenclass’s
isAPI isn’t currently supported. (48360589)
Captured
When donating interactions using the
INInteractionclass on macOS, the completion handler is invoked with an error which can be safely ignored. (48371526)
You can’t open the Services Preferences pane from the Services > Services Preferences menu item in the app menu. (49780697)
Workaround: Use System Preferences to navigate directly to the Services Preferences pane.
The
currentproperty on
UIDeviceand the OS Product Name is currently returned as iOS rather than macOS, which can affect diagnostic logs generated by your system. (49792004, 51304085)
UILabel,
UIText, and
Field
UITextinstances with alignment set to
View
centeror
rightin Interface Builder have the wrong alignment when designing for or running iPad Apps on Mac. (50062524)
Workaround: Reapply the desired alignment in
awake.
From Nib()
Event handling in extension contexts may produce unexpected results, including failure to deliver trackpad pinch and zoom gestures. (50145462)
When sending Mail attachments via MessageUI, each attachment might appear as two icons when viewed by the recipient. (50369995)
If you use
UIDocumentto create a new document, then cancel, the helper process presenting the document browser might quit unexpectedly. (50558637)
Browser View Controller
Controls drawn with accent color incorrectly maintain their active color when the window is inactive. There is no need to work around this in your app. (50563638)
The UIKit module currently doesn’t import the newly added
NSToolbarand
NSTouchheaders,
Bar
NSToolbar+UIKitand
Additions .h
NSTouch. You can import these headers directly in Objective-C, or you can create a bridging header to import them for Swift. Be sure to import Foundation before importing these headers. (50704322)
Bar+UIKit Additions .h
The new required
URLCacheinitializer
init(memoryis currently unimplemented. (50739637)
Capacity: disk Capacity: disk Path:)
When your iPad App on Mac is launched directly into the background, it experiences all the state transitions of a regular app launch — such as
application(_:and
did Finish Launching With Options:)
application— followed by state transitions to return to background state from there —
Did Become Active(_:)
applicationand
Will Resign Active(_:)
application. This will soon be updated to match iOS, where your app will receive only
Did Enter Background(_:)
application, and only if it wasn’t already running. (50742219)
Did Finish Launching(_:)
iPad Apps on Mac don’t currently use the same default keychain access group as iPad apps. (50779224)
For iPad Apps on Mac to save to Photos Library, explicitly linking the Photos framework is required. (50781430)
It isn’t currently possible to pass shared items from a Sharing extension back to the host through its completion handler. (50835062)
Opening a CloudKit share URL might not launch an iPad App on Mac that’s present on the system. Additionally, the system might not take the user to the appropriate App Store page to download an app which isn’t present on the system. (50877241)
Ad-hoc app signing doesn’t allow access to the Keychain. Adding Keychain Sharing should trigger mandatory signing using a profile, in turn allowing access to the Keychain. (50898387)
A tooltip added to an
NSToolbarwill be presented as a blank window. (50957416)
Item
Password AutoFill might not appear in iPad Apps on Mac. (50992371)
Workaround: Toggle the following setting off and on in Safari Preferences > AutoFill > User names and passwords
Action and share extensions might exhibit visual anomalies. (51005363)
The
productsmethod from StoreKit currently returns with
Request(_: did Receive:)
didand products aren’t loaded. (51028870)
Fail With Error
Localization for ASAuthorizationAppleIDButton isn’t currently available. (51032803)
All assets at 3x scale factor are currently ignored when compiling the asset catalog for iPad Apps on Mac. Because the search begins with the universal asset, assets for a specific memory or graphics class won’t be found. For example, if you provide an image and only give a 6GB and Metal 5v1 asset, it won’t be found at runtime. It’s recommended that you provide all images as vectors to allow generation of the correct scale factors, or at minimum provide 2x versions of the assets. If you’re classifying resources based on memory and graphics families then you should provide "Any Memory" and "Any Graphics”. (51033745)
When the user quits an iPad App on Mac, the app transitions to UIKit background state and the app's audio will be stopped; however, no
AVAudiointerruption notification will be posted. In an upcoming beta,
Session
AVAudiowill issue a begin interruption notification in response to the app transitioning to UIKit background state. Additionally, if an iPad App on Mac attempts to activate an
Session
AVAudio, start an
Session
Audio,
Queue
AURemote, or other high-level player object while in UIKIt background state, it might succeed. In an upcoming beta, audio input and output won’t be allowed to start and AVAudioSession won’t be allowed to activate while the app is in UIKIt background state. (51050672)
IO
CallKit
CXActioninstances might return an error. (51074735)
MTKViewobjects might render incorrectly. This will be resolved in an upcoming beta. (51084042)
Color asset variant isn’t passed during runtime, so these colors won’t appear in your iPad App on Mac. (51113192)
If you create an
NSToolbarwith a
Item
UIBarof type
Button Item .System Item
compose,
reply,
search, or
camera, your app might behave unexpectedly. (51253315)
SFSafaridoesn’t open the URL from initialization time when presented; SFSafariViewController’s intended design on macOS is to open the URL from initialization when presented, then dismiss itself. (51267323)
View Controller
If your iPad App on Mac is launched directly into the background, a second background launch request launches the app into the foreground, making it visible to the user. If your app uses any of the supported APIs which might result in a background launch, this might cause your app to launch in the foreground without user input. (51287556)
In macOS 10.15 beta, the
UIGraphicsclass’s
Renderer
default()function returns the nonextended color range renderer format by default. To use-extended color range format for rendering, create an instance using
preferred()and pass it to
init(bounds:. (51303954)
format:)
When creating a Mac version of your iPad app, Xcode automatically generates a unique Mac bundle identifier. If you have an existing Mac bundle identifier you’d prefer to use, you can do so by using manual signing in Xcode. (51076014)
Follow these steps to configure your project, AppID, and provisioning profile:
Sign in to Apple Developer, then select Certificates, Identifiers, and Profiles.
In the Identifiers section, select your iOS app identifier to edit.
Check the UIKit for Mac capability to enable it, then click the Configure button.
Choose Use an existing macOS AppID and select the identifier you'd like to use from the popup menu. Click the Save button to finish editing your AppID.
In the Profiles section, click the + button to create a new profile, select ‘macOS App Development’, and click Continue.
Select your iOS AppID from the popup, click Continue, and complete the rest of the profile creation flow. When finished, click the Download button.
In Xcode, select your project to view the Project Editor and select your app’s target. Then select the Build Settings tab.
Set the Derive UIKit for Mac Product Bundle Identifier setting to No.
Expand the Product Bundle Identifier build setting to view its configurations. Next to the Debug configuration, click the + button to add a conditional value.
For the build setting condition, select Any macOS from the popup menu. Edit the value of the conditional build setting to match the macOS bundle identifier you want to use. Repeat this step for all configurations in your project.
In the Signing & Capabilities tab, uncheck Automatically manage signing.
For your macOS app, select Import Profile from the Provisioning Profile popup and then select the profile you downloaded earlier.
iWork
Known Issues
Attempting to open iWork documents in Finder will unexpectedly create a
.cpgzfile if the corresponding iWork app isn’t installed. (40693892)
Workaround: Install the corresponding app from the App Store before opening the document.
Game Controllers
Known Issues
HID reports from DualShock 4 game controllers using Bluetooth might be reported differently by lower level frameworks such as IOKit in comparison to macOS Mojave 10.14. This might cause existing macOS games to become unresponsive to input from these controllers in macOS 10.15 beta. (51163262)
Localization
Known Issues
Certain languages might exhibit clipped or misaligned layout. (51068688,50983852)
Certain languages might display unlocalized text. (47765173,51196633)
Known Issues
If your Mac contains both macOS Mojave 10.14 and macOS 10.15 volumes, you might experience issues searching in Mail. (46611310)
Workaround: While running macOS Mojave 10.14, open Terminal and execute the following command:
Reboot into macOS 10.15, open Terminal and execute the following command:
Reboot into macOS Mojave 10.14, open Terminal and execute the following command:
Depending on the size of your Mail database, it might many hours to reindex all content.
Music
Known Issues
Navigating using the back button might produce unexpected results. (51248128)
Music might take a long time to launch for some users. (51207753)
You might be unable to scroll content on shelves. (51248128)
Connecting to another computer using Home Sharing might not show the remote library as expected. (50921136)
The visualizer might not appear as expected. (49952376)
Artwork changes might not immediately appear; playlists will be added in an upcoming beta. (51201715)
Attempting to delete movies, TV shows, and music videos from Manage Storage settings might not work. (51001458)
Music might not remember the previously selected tab when it’s relaunched. (50922604)
Networking
New Features
All NSURLSessionTasks with a GET HTTP method which contain a body will now produce the error NSURLErrorDataLengthExceedsMaximum. (46025234)
Known Issues
The driver for Ethernet Control Model (ECM) USB-C to Ethernet adapters isn’t currently enabled in Virtual Machine instances of macOS 10.15. (50968842)
An active Network Extension content filter configuration might interrupt the boot process indefinitely following a kernel panic. (50965627)
Workaround: Boot into macOS Recovery, launch Terminal, and execute the following command:
NetBoot is unavailable when a Network Extension content filter configuration is enabled. (50872052)
The
NWEthernetAPI doesn’t currently support VLAN interfaces.
Channel
NEPacketwill see both tagged and untagged frames arriving on physical interfaces. Depending on the Ethernet driver, VLAN tags might be processed by hardware and thus stripped off the Ethernet frames thus
Tunnel Provider
NEPacketwon’t see the VLAN tag. (51275655)
Tunnel Provider
Enabling a Network Extension content filter using
NEFiltermight not start the content filter. (50603957)
Manager
Workaround: Make another change to the configuration or change the network configuration of your Mac.
Installing a content filter configuration when the corresponding content filter system extension is inactive will interrupt all network traffic on your Mac. (51033902)
Workaround: Remove or disable the content filter configuration in System Preferences > Network.
The DNS Proxy, Packet Tunnel, and App Proxy network extension types don’t work as System Extensions. (51186839)
Workaround: Use App Extensions for these network extension types.
Deprecations
Support for FTP and File URL schemes for Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC) is removed. HTTP and HTTPS are the only supported URL schemes for PAC. This affects all PAC configurations including but not limited to configurations set using Settings, System Preferences, profiles, URLSession APIs such as
connection, and
Proxy Dictionary
CFNetwork. (28578280)
Execute Proxy Auto Configuration URL(_: _: _: _:)
SPDY support is removed from the
URLSessionand
NSURLConnectionAPIs. Servers should use HTTP 2 or HTTP 1.1. (43391641)
Network Kernel Extension API will be deprecated in an upcoming beta. (49284108)
Photos
New Features
To improve the Photos upgrade experience, Photos is testing database upgrades using a clone of the Photo Library. This clone doesn’t include the content of each photo, but does include faces metadata and a thumbnail image of each person in your library. It also contains metadata such as the asset name and the geographic location of the photo. It is created at
~/Pictures/mac, and you can manually remove this backup at any time. The clone will be removed automatically before the final release of macOS 10.15. (51033690)
OS 10 .15 Pre-Upgrade Backup
Podcasts
Known Issues
Browse and Top Charts are currently limited to content from the United States. (47884301)
Deleting podcasts using About This Mac > Storage > Manage doesn’t update what’s shown in the Podcasts app until it’s relaunched. (50354510)
Setting “Automatically Download Episodes” to “Never” might not take effect. (50960777)
Writing a review isn’t currently supported. (46173722)
Manually checking for feed updates when Option-clicking the Podcasts app in the dock isn’t currently available. (50958585)
Workaround: Quit and relaunch the app.
Certain UI elements might appear unaligned on non-Retina displays. (51138730)
The first time Podcasts is launched, a migration is triggered even if there is no content to migrate. (51145044)
If Podcasts is placed in Full Screen mode, some UI elements might be obscured by the toolbar. (47125303)
Quartz Composer
Deprecations
Starting in macOS 10.15, the Quartz Composer framework is deprecated and remains present for compatibility purposes. Transition to frameworks such as Core Image, SceneKit, or Metal. (50911608)
Screen Sharing
Known Issues
If the Mac you’re screen sharing with is running macOS 10.15 beta, you can’t drag and drop onto the screen share. (50791710)
Screen Time
Known Issues
Parental controls that predate macOS 10.15 continue to be enforced even when these restrictions are set to Off in Screen Time. (48010796)
Users can click ‘One more minute’ multiple times per day instead of only once each time they reach a limit for that app. (48773803)
When in Downtime or after reaching an App Limit, clicking Ignore Limit requires clicking in the precise location for the options to appear. (50061983)
Screen Time > Content & Privacy > Content > Web Content > Allowed Websites Only isn’t currently enforced in macOS 10.15 beta. (50462899)
Messages and FaceTime don’t currently enforce Screen Time’s Communication Limits. (51055350, 51055448)
If the Always Allowed pane is empty or isn’t allowing you to select any apps, quit and relaunch System Preferences. (51120837)
Script Editor
Known Issues
Script Editor might quit unexpectedly when saving or executing scripts. (50470730)
Scripting Language Runtimes
Deprecations
Scripting language runtimes such as Python, Ruby, and Perl are included in macOS for compatibility with legacy software. Future versions of macOS won’t include scripting language runtimes by default, and might require you to install additional packages. If your software depends on scripting languages, it’s recommended that you bundle the runtime within the app. (49764202)
Use of Python 2.7 isn’t recommended as this version is included in macOS for compatibility with legacy software. Future versions of macOS won’t include Python 2.7. Instead, it’s recommended that you run
python3from within Terminal. (51097165)
Sign In with Apple
Known Issues
The
ASAuthorizationAPI will be available in an upcoming beta. (50376266)
Apple IDButton
Siri
Known Issues
Siri doesn’t currently support the Music and Podcasts apps. (47202947, 50790506)
SwiftUI
Known Issues
Return types for
Viewmodifier methods include complex generic types. In a future release, these methods will return simpler types. (46140669)
Tabs in
Tabbedinstances are blank if you use them with a
View
Navigation. (49958869)
View
Imageinstances don’t use resizing information configured in asset catalogs. Configure the size of an image using the
resizable(capmodifier instead. (49114577)
Insets: resizing Mode:)
The possible values that you can select from a
Pickercan’t be accessed from UI automation. (50679414)
A
Scrolldoesn’t always size itself as expected for its content. (49204262)
View
Workaround: Size the view that’s inside the
Scrollby applying the
View
frame(width:modifier to the inner view. (49204262)
height: alignment:)
SystemExtensions
Known Issues
Upgrading system extension versions isn’t currently available. The extension can be deleted, then reinstalled which requires user reapproval. (48943883)
Driver extensions might not launch on-demand after installation. (51229724)
Workaround: Disable System Integrity Protection, then launch Terminal and execute the following command before approving the newly installed driver:
Approving system extensions via Mobile Device Management isn’t currently available. (50553712)
Voice Memos
Known Issues
Location-based naming isn’t yet available in macOS 10.15 beta. (50743045)
Wi-Fi
Known Issues
Your Mac may be unable to automatically join WPA3 networks. Instead, select the network manually. (50605428)
After turning Wi-Fi off using the menu bar, reopening the Wi-Fi menu might unexpectedly list available Wi-Fi networks. (50643127)
Xcode
Known Issues
Swift interfaces for several new URLSession APIs are unavailable. (50517967)
Deprecations
Command line tool support for Subversion — including
svn,
git-svn, and related commands — is no longer provided by Xcode. If you need Subversion or related command line tools, install the Command Line Tools package by running
xcode-select --install. (50266910)