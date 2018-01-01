Embed interactive Apple maps on your website, annotate points of interest, and perform geo-related searches.
SDK
- MapKit JS 5.0+Beta
Overview
Use this JavaScript API to embed interactive maps directly into your webpages. Similar to MapKit for apps, you can add annotations and overlays to the map to call out points of interest or user destinations.
MapKit JS requires authorization via JSON Web Tokens (JWT) for initialization and some API calls. You obtain a key used to create the token when you complete the setup in your Apple Developer account.