MapKit JS

Embed interactive Apple maps on your website, annotate points of interest, and perform geo-related searches.

Overview

Use this JavaScript API to embed interactive maps directly into your webpages. Similar to MapKit for apps, you can add annotations and overlays to the map to call out points of interest or user destinations.

Webpage with a MapKit JS map.

MapKit JS requires authorization via JSON Web Tokens (JWT) for initialization and some API calls. You obtain a key used to create the token when you complete the setup in your Apple Developer account.

Topics

Setting Up MapKit JS

Complete a one-time setup to create a Maps identifier and obtain a private key to use with MapKit JS.

mapkit

The JavaScript API for embedding Apple maps on your website.

