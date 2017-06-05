Safari 11.0

Compatibility

Safari 11.0 ships with iOS 11.0 and macOS 10.13. It is also available on macOS 10.12.6 and 10.11.6.

Highlights of Safari 11.0

App Developers

WebKit

SafariServices

  • Updates to SFSafariViewController.

    • Added functionality to change the title of the button used to dismiss the view controller, to exclude activity items from the share sheet, and to disable bar collapsing.

Web Developers

Media

  • New in Safari 11.0 – Support for real-time communication using WebRTC.

  • New in Safari 11.0 – Camera and microphone access.

    • Added support for the Media Capture API.

    • Websites can access camera and microphone streams from a user's device (user permission is required.)

Web APIs

  • New in Safari 11.0 – WebAssembly.

    • Added support for WebAssembly, a fast, efficient, portable, and safe code format.

  • Updated Safari to the latest version of the WebCrypto API.

    • Includes new cryptographic algorithms such as: AES-CFB, AES-GCM, ECDH, and PBKDF2.

    • SubtleCrypto is no longer prefixed and is now asynchronous.

  • New in Safari 11.0 – Resource timing.

  • New in Safari 11.0 – Drag and drop on iOS.

    • Added DOM events on iOS for drag and drop: dragstart, dragenter, dragover, dragexit, dragleave, dragend, and drop.

Web Apps

  • Updated WebKit support for home screen apps.

    • Web applications saved to the home screen now support all features of modern WebKit, such as Fast-Tap, scroll snapping and the new visual viewports behavior.

Security and Privacy

  • New in Safari 11.0 - Enhanced user privacy by preventing cross-site tracking.

    • Added Intelligent Tracking Prevention, which updates the default cookie and website data policy to isolate and remove cookies and website data for sites with the ability to track users across-site.

  • Updated file restrictions to block cross origin access by default.

    • CORS and cross origin access from file:// are now blocked unless 'Disable Local File Restrictions' is selected from the Develop menu.

Text Features

  • New in Safari 11.0 – Variable fonts.

  • New in Safari 11.0 – CSS stroke support.

    • Added stroke properties from the CSS Stroke specifications including paint-order, stroke-linejoin, stroke-linecap, stroke-color, stroke-width, and stroke-miterlimit.

Web Inspector and Tools

  • New in Safari 11.0 – Inspect WebSocket connections.

    • Added debugging of WebSocket connections and messages.

  • New in Safari 11.0 – Right-to-left layouts.

    • Updated the Web Inspector UI to use a right-to-left (RTL) mode when the preferred language is an RTL language.

  • DOM Breakpoints and XHR Breakpoints.

    • Added breakpoints to pause script execution and display JavaScript that modifies elements in the DOM, or that makes an XMLHttpRequest to a resource.

Safari Extensions

  • New in Safari 11.0 – content blocker rules.

    • Added if-top-url and unless-top-url, new triggers that execute when a regular expression is matched against the entirety of the main document URL.



