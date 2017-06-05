Safari 11.0
Compatibility
Safari 11.0 ships with iOS 11.0 and macOS 10.13. It is also available on macOS 10.12.6 and 10.11.6.
Highlights of Safari 11.0
Web conferencing. Implements peer to peer conferencing with the WebRTC standard.
Metrics. Test your code using new tools for measuring code and network performance.
WebAssembly. Your web apps are smaller and load faster when written with the new WebAssembly format.
New WKWebView APIs. Your apps can now capture snapshots, handle custom URL schemes, more effectively manage cookies, and implement web content filtering.
App Developers
WebKit
New in Safari 11.0 - Handle custom schemes.
Added
WKURLSchemeHandler, a protocol for handling custom schemes.
New in Safari 11.0 – More effective cookie management.
Added
WKHTTPCookieStore, an object that manages the HTTP cookies associated with a particular
WKWebsiteDataStore.
New in Safari 11.0 – Support for snapshots.
Added
takeSnapshot(with:completionHandler:)to
WKWebView, a method to capture a snapshot of the visible part of the webpage.
New in Safari 11.0 - Rule-based content handling.
Added
WKContentRuleList, an object for a compiled list of rules to apply to web content.
SafariServices
Updates to
SFSafariViewController.
Added functionality to change the title of the button used to dismiss the view controller, to exclude activity items from the share sheet, and to disable bar collapsing.
Web Developers
Media
New in Safari 11.0 – Support for real-time communication using WebRTC.
New in Safari 11.0 – Camera and microphone access.
Added support for the Media Capture API.
Websites can access camera and microphone streams from a user's device (user permission is required.)
Web APIs
New in Safari 11.0 – WebAssembly.
Added support for WebAssembly, a fast, efficient, portable, and safe code format.
Updated Safari to the latest version of the WebCrypto API.
Includes new cryptographic algorithms such as: AES-CFB, AES-GCM, ECDH, and PBKDF2.
SubtleCrypto is no longer prefixed and is now asynchronous.
New in Safari 11.0 – Resource timing.
Collect detailed measurements of all network timing data for every resource on the page.
Added support for Resource Timing Level 2, Performance Timing Level 2, and for User Timing Level 2.
Added metrics for developers to identify client-side performance issues for web apps.
New in Safari 11.0 – Drag and drop on iOS.
Added DOM events on iOS for drag and drop:
dragstart,
dragenter,
dragover,
dragexit,
dragleave,
dragend, and
drop.
Web Apps
Updated WebKit support for home screen apps.
Web applications saved to the home screen now support all features of modern WebKit, such as Fast-Tap, scroll snapping and the new visual viewports behavior.
Security and Privacy
New in Safari 11.0 - Enhanced user privacy by preventing cross-site tracking.
Added Intelligent Tracking Prevention, which updates the default cookie and website data policy to isolate and remove cookies and website data for sites with the ability to track users across-site.
Updated file restrictions to block cross origin access by default.
CORS and cross origin access from
file://are now blocked unless 'Disable Local File Restrictions' is selected from the Develop menu.
Text Features
New in Safari 11.0 – Variable fonts.
Added support for font variations defined in the CSS Fonts Module 4 specifications. For more detail, see Variable Fonts.
New in Safari 11.0 – CSS stroke support.
Added stroke properties from the CSS Stroke specifications including
paint-order,
stroke-linejoin,
stroke-linecap,
stroke-color,
stroke-width, and
stroke-miterlimit.
Web Inspector and Tools
New in Safari 11.0 – Inspect WebSocket connections.
Added debugging of WebSocket connections and messages.
New in Safari 11.0 – Right-to-left layouts.
Updated the Web Inspector UI to use a right-to-left (RTL) mode when the preferred language is an RTL language.
DOM Breakpoints and XHR Breakpoints.
Added breakpoints to pause script execution and display JavaScript that modifies elements in the DOM, or that makes an
XMLHttpRequestto a resource.
Safari Extensions
New in Safari 11.0 – content blocker rules.
Added
if-top-urland
unless-top-url, new triggers that execute when a regular expression is matched against the entirety of the main document URL.
