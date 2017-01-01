Build more intelligent apps with machine learning.

Take advantage of Core ML, a new foundational machine learning technology used across Apple products, including Siri, Camera, and QuickType. Core ML delivers blazingly fast performance with easy integration of machine learning models enabling you to build apps with intelligent new features using just a few lines of code.

Overview

Core ML lets you integrate a broad variety of machine learning model types into your app. In addition to supporting extensive deep learning with over 30 layer types, it also supports standard models such as tree ensembles, SVMs, and generalized linear models. Because it’s built on top of low level technologies like Metal and Accelerate, Core ML seamlessly takes advantage of the CPU and GPU to provide maximum performance and efficiency. You can run machine learning models on the device so data doesn't need to leave the device to be analyzed.

Vision

You can easily build computer vision machine learning features into your apps. Supported features include face tracking, face detection, landmarks, text detection, rectangle detection, barcode detection, object tracking, and image registration.

Natural Language

Use trained machine learning models to deeply understand text using features such as language identification, tokenization, lemmatization, part of speech, and named entity recognition.

Working with Models

Build your apps with the ready-to-use Core ML models below, or use Core ML Tools to easily convert models into the Core ML format.

Models

Places205-GoogLeNet

Detects the scene of an image from 205 categories such as an airport terminal, bedroom, forest, coast, and more.

ResNet50

Detects the dominant objects present in an image from a set of 1000 categories such as trees, animals, food, vehicles, people, and more.

Inception v3

Detects the dominant objects present in an image from a set of 1000 categories such as trees, animals, food, vehicles, people, and more.

VGG16

Detects the dominant objects present in an image from a set of 1000 categories such as trees, animals, food, vehicles, people, and more.

Core ML Tools

Core ML Tools is a python package that can be used to convert models from machine learning toolboxes into the Core ML format.

