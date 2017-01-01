Build more intelligent apps with machine learning.

Overview

Core ML lets you integrate a broad variety of machine learning model types into your app. In addition to supporting extensive deep learning with over 30 layer types, it also supports standard models such as tree ensembles, SVMs, and generalized linear models. Because it’s built on top of low level technologies like Metal and Accelerate, Core ML seamlessly takes advantage of the CPU and GPU to provide maximum performance and efficiency. You can run machine learning models on the device so data doesn't need to leave the device to be analyzed.

Vision

You can easily build computer vision machine learning features into your apps. Supported features include face tracking, face detection, landmarks, text detection, rectangle detection, barcode detection, object tracking, and image registration.

Natural Language

Use trained machine learning models to deeply understand text using features such as language identification, tokenization, lemmatization, part of speech, and named entity recognition.