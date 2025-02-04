The good news bears: Inside the adorably unorthodox design of Bears Gratitude

Here’s the story of how a few little bears led their creators right to an Apple Design Award.

Bears Gratitude is a warm and welcoming title developed by the Australian husband-and-wife team of Isuru Wanasinghe and Nayomi Hettiarachchi.

Journaling apps just don’t get much cuter: Through prompts like “Today isn’t over yet,” “I’m literally a new me,” and “Compliment someone,” the Swift-built app and its simple hand-drawn mascots encourage people to get in the habit of celebrating accomplishments, fostering introspection, and building gratitude. “And gratitude doesn’t have to be about big moments like birthdays or anniversaries,” says Wanasinghe. “It can be as simple as having a hot cup of coffee in the morning.”

ADA FACT SHEET

Bears Gratitude

Winner: Delight and Fun

Delight and Fun Available on: iOS, iPadOS, macOS

iOS, iPadOS, macOS Team size: 2

Download Bears Gratitude from the App Store

Wanasinghe is a longtime programmer who’s run an afterschool tutoring center in Sydney, Australia, for nearly a decade. But the true spark for Bears Gratitude and its predecessor, Bears Countdown, came from Hettiarachchi, a Sri Lankan-born illustrator who concentrated on her drawing hobby during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Wanasinghe is more direct. “The art is the heart of everything we do,” he says.

In fact, the art is the whole reason the app exists. As the pandemic months and drawings stacked up, Hettiarachchi and Wanasinghe found themselves increasingly attached to her cartoon creations, enough that they began to consider how to share them with the world. The usual social media routes beckoned, but given Wanasinghe’s background, the idea of an app offered a stronger pull.

“In many cases, you get an idea, put together a design, and then do the actual development,” he says. “In our case, it’s the other way around. The art drives everything.”

The art is the heart of everything we do. Isuru Wanasinghe, Bears Gratitude cofounder

With hundreds of drawings at their disposal, the couple began thinking about the kinds of apps that could host them. Their first release was Bears Countdown, which employed the drawings to help people look ahead to birthdays, vacations, and other marquee moments. Countdown was never intended to be a mass-market app; the pair didn’t even check its launch stats on App Store Connect. “We’d have been excited to have 100 people enjoy what Nayomi had drawn,” says Wanasinghe. “That’s where our heads were at.”

But Countdown caught on with a few influencers and become enough of a success that the pair began thinking of next steps. “We thought, well, we’ve given people a way to look forward,” says Wanasinghe. “What about reflecting on the day you just had?’”

Gratitude keeps the cuddly cast from Countdown, but otherwise the app is an entirely different beast. It was also designed in what Wanasinghe says was a deliberately unusual manner. “Our design approach was almost bizarrely linear,” says Wanasinghe. “We purposely didn’t map out the app. We designed it in the same order that users experience it.”

Other unorthodox decisions followed, including the absence of a sign-in screen. “We wanted people to go straight into the experience and start writing,” he says. The home-screen journaling prompts are presented via cards that users flip through by tapping left and right. “It’s definitely a nonstandard UX,” says Wanasinghe, “but we found over and over again that the first thing users did was flip through the cards.”

Our design approach was almost bizarrely linear. We purposely didn’t map out the app. We designed it in the same order that users experience it. Isuru Wanasinghe, Bears Gratitude cofounder

Another twist: The app’s prompts are written in the voice of the user, which Wanasinghe says was done to emphasize the personal nature of the app. “We wrote the app as if we were the only ones using it, which made it more relatable,” he says.

Then there are the bears, which serve not only as a distinguishing hook in a busy field, but also as a design anchor for its creators. “We’re always thinking: ‘Instead of trying to set our app apart, how do we make it ours?’ We use apps all the time, and we know how they behave. But here we tried to detach ourselves from all that, think of it as a blank canvas, and ask, ‘What do we want this experience to be?’”

Bears Gratitude isn’t a mindfulness app — Wanasinghe is careful to clarify that neither he nor Nayomirachchi are therapists or mental health professionals. “All we know about are the trials and tribulations of life,” he says.

But those trials and tribulations have reached a greater world. “People have said, ‘This is just something I visit every day that brings me comfort,’” says Wanasinghe. “We’re so grateful this is the way we chose to share the art. We’re plugged into people’s lives in a meaningful way.”

Meet the 2024 Apple Design Award winners

Behind the Design is a series that explores design practices and philosophies from finalists and winners of the Apple Design Awards. In each story, we go behind the screens with the developers and designers of these award-winning apps and games to discover how they brought their remarkable creations to life.