Links in root with Big Sur

Is it possible in Big Sur to create symbolic link in root directory with the file /etc/synthetic.conf, as it was in Catalina?
thanks
Supposedly it is, but I have not managed to get it to work.
I have followed instructions via:
man synthetic.conf
added the following to /etc/synthetic.conf (permissions: 644)
XYZ /Applications/MAMP/htdocs/system
XYZ2 /System/Volumes/Data/home
XYZ3 System/Volumes/Data/home
...trying different syntax and paths:
EXAMPLES
# create an empty directory named "foo" at / which may be mounted over
foo
# create a symbolic link named "bar" at / which points to
# "System/Volumes/Data/bar", a writeable location at the root of the data volume
bar System/Volumes/Data/bar
# create a symbolic link named "baz" at / which points to "Users/me/baz"
baz Users/me/baz
but after reboot I see no reference to these symbolic links:
ls -l
ps. confirming permisions:
root: read, write
wheel: read
everyone: read
I really need this to work. Any have any thoughts?
Supposedly it is, but I have not managed to get it to work.
This works on my machine, in exactly the same way it did on Catalina:
% ls -l /etc/synthetic.conf
-rw-r--r-- 1 root wheel 28 28 Apr 2020 /etc/synthetic.conf
% cat /etc/synthetic.conf
QQQ System/Volumes/Data/QQQ
% ls -l /
…
lrwxr-xr-x 1 root wheel 23 14 May 08:42 QQQ -> System/Volumes/Data/QQQ
…
IMPORTANT The field separate in
synthetic.conf must be a tab character. The most common cause of problems with this is editors that insert a sequence of spaces when you press the Tab key.
Share and Enjoy
—
Quinn “The Eskimo!” @ Developer Technical Support @ Apple
let myEmail = "eskimo" + "1" + "@" + "apple.com"