Links in root with Big Sur

Supposedly it is, but I have not managed to get it to work.

I have followed instructions via:

man synthetic.conf

added the following to /etc/synthetic.conf (permissions: 644)

XYZ /Applications/MAMP/htdocs/system XYZ2 /System/Volumes/Data/home XYZ3 System/Volumes/Data/home

...trying different syntax and paths:

EXAMPLES # create an empty directory named "foo" at / which may be mounted over foo # create a symbolic link named "bar" at / which points to # "System/Volumes/Data/bar", a writeable location at the root of the data volume bar System/Volumes/Data/bar # create a symbolic link named "baz" at / which points to "Users/me/baz" baz Users/me/baz

but after reboot I see no reference to these symbolic links:

ls -l

ps. confirming permisions:

root: read, write wheel: read everyone: read

I really need this to work. Any have any thoughts?