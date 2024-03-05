Updates to app distribution in the European Union

Over the past several weeks, we’ve communicated with thousands of developers to discuss DMA-related changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store impacting apps in the European Union. As a result of the valuable feedback received, we’ve revised the Alternative Terms Addendum for Apps in the EU to update the following policies and provide developers more flexibility:

Decisioning by membership: To make it easier for more developers to sign up for the new terms, we’ve removed the corporate entity requirement that the Addendum must be signed by each membership that controls, is controlled by, or is under control with another membership. This means an entity can now choose to sign up for the new terms at the developer account level.

Switching back: To help reduce the risk of unexpected business changes under the new terms, such as reaching massive scale more quickly than anticipated, or if you simply change your mind, we've created a one-time option to terminate the Addendum under certain circumstances and switch back to Apple's standard business terms for your EU apps. For details, view the Addendum.

Alternative app marketplace requirements: To make it easier for developers who want to create alternative app marketplaces, we've added a new eligibility criteria that lets developers qualify without a stand-by letter of credit. For details, view the marketplace support page.

If you’ve already entered into the Addendum, you can sign the updated version here.