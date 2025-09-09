App Store submissions now open for the latest OS releases

iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and watchOS 26 will soon be available to customers worldwide — which means you can now submit apps and games that take advantage of Apple’s broadest design update ever.

Build your apps and games using the Xcode 26 Release Candidate and latest SDKs, test with TestFlight, and submit for review to the App Store. By taking advantage of the new design and Liquid Glass, the Foundation Models framework, the new Apple Games app, and more, you can deliver even more unique experiences on Apple platforms.

Starting April 2026, apps and games uploaded to App Store Connect need to meet the following minimum requirements.

iOS and iPadOS apps must be built with the iOS 26 & iPadOS 26 SDK or later

tvOS apps must be built with the tvOS 26 SDK or later

visionOS apps must be built with the visionOS 26 SDK or later

watchOS apps must be built with the watchOS 26 SDK or later

