Update on age requirements for apps distributed in Texas

A recent injunction issued by a district court suspended enforcement of Texas state law SB2420, which introduced age assurance requirements for app marketplaces and developers. In light of this ruling, Apple will pause previously announced implementation plans and monitor the ongoing legal process.

The tools we previously announced to help developers meet their compliance obligations will remain available for sandbox testing, including:

These tools can also be used to help developers with their obligations under laws coming into effect in Utah and Louisiana in 2026. The Declared Age Range API remains available worldwide for users on iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26, or later.