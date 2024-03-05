New App Store, iOS, and CloudKit data analytics now available
March 5, 2024
We’re expanding the analytics available for your apps to help you get even more insight into your business and apps’ performance.
Over 50 new reports are now available through the App Store Connect API to help you analyze your apps’ App Store and iOS performance. These reports include hundreds of new metrics that can enable you to evaluate your performance and find opportunities for improvement. Reports are organized into the following categories:
- App Store Engagement — the number of users on the App Store interacting with a developer’s app or sharing it with others
- App Store Commerce — downloads, sales, pre-orders, and transactions made with the secure App Store In-App Purchase system
- App Usage — active devices, installs, app deletions, and more
- Frameworks Usage — an app’s interaction with OS capabilities, such as PhotoPicker and Widgets
- Performance — how your apps perform and how users interact with specific features
Additionally, new reports are also available through the CloudKit console with data about Apple Push Notifications and File Provider.
- Apple Push Notifications — notification states as they pass through the Apple Push Notification service (APNs)
- File Provider — usage, consistency, and error data