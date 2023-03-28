App Store submission requirement starts April 25

Starting April 25, 2023, iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS apps submitted to the App Store must be built with Xcode 14.1 or later. The latest version of Xcode 14, which includes the latest SDKs for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9, is available for free on the Mac App Store.

When building your app, we highly recommend taking advantage of the latest advances in iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9.

iOS 16 enhances iPhone with all-new personalization features, deeper intelligence, and more seamless ways to communicate and share. Take advantage of Live Activities to help people stay on top of what’s happening live in your app, right from the Lock Screen and the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro. Use App Intents to help users quickly accomplish tasks related to your app by voice or tap. And get the most out of the latest enhancements in MapKit, ARKit, Core ML, and more.

iPadOS 16 introduces new productivity features that let you deliver compelling collaboration experiences and build more capable, intuitive apps and powerful pro workflows on iPad. You can bring desktop-class features, such as an editor-style navigation bar, enhanced text editing menu, and external display support, to your iPad app. Metal 3 introduces powerful features that help your games and pro apps tap into the full potential of Apple silicon on the latest generations of iPad Pro and iPad Air.

watchOS 9 provides new and powerful communication features for watchOS apps. You can deliver timely information with rich complications on more Apple Watch faces, enable sharing of your app content, let users make VoIP calls directly from Apple Watch, and more. And with a simplified watchOS app structure, managing your projects is simpler than ever.