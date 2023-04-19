Get ready to help customers resolve billing issues without leaving your app

Soon it will be easier than ever for your customers to resolve payment issues, so they can stay subscribed to your content, services, and premium features. Starting this summer, if an auto-renewable subscription doesn’t renew due to a billing issue, a system-provided sheet appears in your app with a prompt that lets customers update their payment method for their Apple ID. No action is required to adopt this feature. Starting today, you can get familiar with the sheet in Sandbox. You can also test delaying or suppressing it using messages and display in StoreKit. This feature will require a minimum of iOS 16.4 or iPadOS 16.4.

All of this adds to existing powerful App Store features that help you retain subscribers. For example, if a subscription is in the billing retry state, Apple uses machine learning to optimize payment retries for the best possible recovery rate. And when you enable Billing Grace Period, customers can continue accessing their subscriptions while Apple attempts to collect payment.

Learn about the system-provided sheet

Learn how to test billing issues in Sandbox