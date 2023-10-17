Apple Vision Pro developer labs expand to New York City and Sydney

We’re thrilled with the excitement and enthusiasm from developers around the world at the Apple Vision Pro developer labs, and we’re pleased to announce new labs in New York City and Sydney. Join us to test directly on the device and connect with Apple experts for help with taking your visionOS, iPadOS, and iOS apps even further on this exciting new platform. Labs also take place in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo.

