Apply for the Swift Student Challenge now through February 23

Submissions for the Swift Student Challenge 2025 are now open through February 23. You have three more weeks to design, test, refine, and submit your app playground for consideration to be named one of 350 winners.

What to know:

The Challenge is free to enter — you just need access to an iPad or Mac with Swift Playground or Xcode.

The best app ideas are personal — let your passion shine through your work.

No formal coding experience required — the Challenge is open to students of all levels.

Your app playground doesn’t need to be intricate — it should be experienced within 3 minutes or less.

Where to start:

Explore tools and tutorials to build an incredible app playground.

Get inspired by last year’s Distinguished Winners, learn about their winning apps, and read about their experiences at Apple Park.

Learn more about the Challenge