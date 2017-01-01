Metal

Metal provides the lowest-overhead access to the GPU, enabling you to maximize the graphics and compute potential of your apps on iOS, macOS, and tvOS. With a streamlined API, precompiled shaders, and support for efficient multi-threading, Metal can take your game or app to the next level of performance and capability.

Documentation

Videos

Learn about Metal with WWDC session videos.

Sample Code

What’s New in Metal

Watch WWDC16 videos to learn about the latest Metal capabilities such as tessellation, fine-grained resource control, and deep learning acceleration.

Metal Feature Sets

Look up the feature availability, implementation limits, and pixel format capabilities of Metal feature sets.

Learn more

Developer Forums

Ask questions and discuss Metal with Apple engineers and other developers.

View forum

Games on the App Store

Check out the latest collection of cutting-edge iOS games that take advantage of Metal.

View on the App Store