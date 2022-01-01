What’s New in the macOS SDK

macOS 12 SDK

With the macOS 12 SDK, you can build apps that bring people together. SharePlay provides easy ways to build all-new shared experiences, whether you’re creating a streaming app that offers shared playback or a collaborative design tool that enables simultaneous edits by users around the world. Games and pro apps take on a new dimension with powerful new features in Metal. And Object Capture in RealityKit helps you create 3D models from photos in record time.

SharePlay and Group Activities

SharePlay offers a new way for people to share your app. Media streaming apps can let users share content through the new Group Activities API with full-fidelity video and all syncing handled by the system. And for shared experiences beyond media streaming, the GroupSessionMessenger API offers a secure data channel that syncs information between multiple instances of your apps across multiple users.

SwiftUI

SwiftUI brings new features, such as improved list views, better search experiences, and support for control focus areas. Gain more control over lower-level drawing primitives with the new Canvas API, a modern, GPU-accelerated equivalent of drawRect. And with the new Accessibility Representation API, your custom controls easily inherit full accessibility support from existing standard SwiftUI controls.

Metal

To help you do more while managing ever more complex shader code, Metal adds an unparalleled suite of advanced GPU debugging tools and new features to help you realize the full potential of your graphics code. New features include enhanced graphics and compute integration, function stitching, updates to Ray Tracing, GPU-accelerated ML training, and more.

TestFlight for Mac

Later this year, you’ll be able to invite testers to try out your Mac apps and provide valuable feedback before publishing on the Mac App Store.

Mac Catalyst

The macOS 12 SDK brings new and improved APIs for apps built with Mac Catalyst, allowing you display pop-up buttons, tooltips, and a subtitle in a windowʼs titlebar. You can also provide Touch alternatives, keyboard navigation, and support for Siri intents, as well as allow users to print everywhere using Command-P, and more. Many of these features are also available to iPad and iPhone apps running on Apple silicon Macs.

Shortcuts

The power of Shortcuts is coming to macOS, so the capabilities of your app can be multiplied by exposing them as building blocks called actions. You can build Shortcuts actions on macOS whether your app is built with Mac Catalyst or AppKit, and your app can even run shortcuts itself.

Accessibility

The Accessibility framework introduces audio graphs, a new way to represent data in your charts and graphs that allows VoiceOver to construct and play an audible representation of it. This framework also adds an API to query information relevant for MFi hearing devices, such as streaming preferences, streaming capabilities, and paired hearing devices.

Object Capture

Turn a series of 2D images from your iPhone or iPad into a photorealistic 3D object that’s optimized for AR using Object Capture in RealityKit 2. This new macOS API gives you access to state-of-the-art photogrammetry software so you can make unique 3D models with no 3D modeling expertise required.

Machine learning

Create ML

Create ML adds the Hand Pose and Hand Action classifier tasks to both the Create ML API and developer tool included with Xcode. These classifiers recognize hand positions in still images and hand movements in videos, respectively.

Core ML

Core ML adds ML Packages, a new, future-looking model format that provides the flexibility to edit metadata and visibility to track changes with source control. Core ML also adds ML Programs, a new model type that compiles more efficiently, decouples a model’s architecture from its weights, and offers more control over the computational precision of its intermediate tensors. The new MLShapedArray API lets you work with multidimensional data using idiomatic Swift that improves the code’s type safety and readability.

Tabular Data. Tabular Data makes it easy to programmatically import information from JSON and CSV files and prepare datasets ready for Core ML, Create ML, or your own custom solution. Use Tabular Data’s central DataFrame API to sort, join, group, split, encode, decode, explode, filter, slice, combine, and transform the rows and columns of your tabular data to meet your needs.

Sound Analysis. Sound Analysis adds a new sound classifier that apps can use to identify over 300 unique sounds from live audio or an audio file. A new time window duration API gives you the tune prediction accuracy versus time precision.

Keyboard and mouse alternatives for Macs with M1

iPhone and iPad games that require touch input or game controllers can use the new prebuilt support for keyboard, mouse, and trackpad as alternatives.

GameKit

GameKit provides new ways to discover and invite players to participate in a game. Players can now invite contacts, message groups, and anyone with a phone number or email address. Players see the status of other players receiving and accepting invitations and, optionally, start with a minimum number of players while waiting for others to join.

StoreKit 2

StoreKit’s new In-App Purchase API provides a simple, powerful, and secure way to work with your app’s products and transactions. The new API takes advantage of modern Swift features, such as concurrency, to simplify your in-app purchase workflow. Its cryptographically signed transaction and subscription information uses the JSON Web Signature (JWS) format, which is a secure and simple way to parse on the client. A new entitlements API makes it easy to determine which content and services your app should unlock for users. Use the new StoreKit API throughout the in-app purchase process — from displaying in-app purchases, to managing access to content and providing customer service within your app.

Apple Pay

Give users more options by adding coupons, deferred payments, recurring payments, shipping dates, and read-only pickup addresses to your Apple Pay transactions

ShazamKit

Enrich your app experience with audio recognition. Match music to the millions of songs in Shazam’s vast catalog or make any prerecorded audio recognizable by building your own custom catalog using audio from video, podcasts, and more.

CloudKit

CloudKit builds on top of the new async/await support in Swift 5.5, making the asynchronous API easier to use and more configurable. CloudKit adds Record Zone Sharing, which builds on the existing sharing infrastructure to let users share the entire contents of a record zone with other iCloud users. You can now encrypt a record’s values using new APIs on CKRecord, helping you offer strong privacy guarantees to your users. The new CloudKit Schema Language allows you to retrieve and upload textual representations of your CloudKit schema, which means you can now version it using the same tools as your app’s source code.

CloudKit Console. CloudKit improves your workflows with a brand-new CloudKit Console, an intuitive web-based control panel that you can use throughout the development lifecycle of your app, and cktool command line interface.

Core Data. Core Data provides new APIs that facilitate the sharing of managed objects with other iCloud users, specifically for CloudKit-backed persistent stores. In addition, you can now choose to encrypt an entity’s attributes before they’re saved to iCloud. Spotlight integration has also been enhanced, with additional APIs that allow for fine-grained control over what data is added to the index and when.

Virtual conference extension

Apps that provide virtual conference services can use this new app extension in EventKit to integrate directly into users’ calendar events. You’ll be able to provide custom locations for events, a link that lets people join the conference with a single tap, and additional information, like dial-in details.

